Owner of Zion Dairy Queen selling property after racial slur incident

ZION, Ill. — Diary Queen say it plans to take down the sign on a store in the far north suburbs after the owner lost the franchise over a racial incident.

The Zion Diary Queen owner admits using slurs against a biracial woman, in front of her children, after she complained about her order.

International Diary Queen responded by pulling its corporate franchise agreement.

The Zion owner says he’s now trying to sell the property.