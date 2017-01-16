Midday Fix: Celebrating national hot tea month with Argo Tea

Mika Ishida

Argo Tea

www.argotea.com

Teas

Detox Tea:

Cleansing blend of green tea, herbs and spices. Burdock root cleanses blood naturally, which helps strengthen the lymphatic system and protects the spleen. The vitamins and nutrients present in dandelion root help cleanse our livers and keep them working properly.

Empower Tea:

Strengthening blend of hibiscus flowers, apple and elderberries. Hibiscus tea is rich in Vitamin C, an essential nutrient that boosts the immune system. Elderberries contain anthocyanins, which also boost your immune system to ward off cold/flu symptoms. Echinacea root has been used by Native Americans to promote immune health since before the 1900’s.

Energize Tea:

Invigorating blend of Assam black tea, cocoa and cinnamon. Guarana is known for its energizing effects, which are released slowly into the body to provide sustained energy. Mate, an all-natural form of energy, contains the caffeine content of coffee but without the stomach-irritating acidity.

Relax Tea:

Calming blend of rooibos, chamomile blossoms and orange petals. Valerian root is thought to aid in relaxing the body and digestive system. Rosemary yields anti-bacterial and antiseptic properties. Lemon balm combined with chamomile and valerian root reduces anxiety and creates a calming effect.

Renew Tea:

Refreshing blend of fruits, herbs and aloe vera. Aloe vera contains powerful antioxidant compounds which can help inhibit the growth of harmful bacteria. The calming effects of lavender can help improve overall quality of sleep.