Kids news conference offers best questions (and answers) from Cubs Convention

CHICAGO — Kids say the darndest things. And the kids news conference at the 2017 Chicago Cubs Convention was proof of that.

Presented by Advocate Children’s Hospital, this press conference allows kids to ask the players questions that THEY want answered. Kyle Schwarber, Albert Almora Jr, Javier Baez and Willson Contreras represented the team at the event, and Clark the Cub was also on hand for some fun.

The video was posted to the Cubs Facebook page, and it has been viewed more than 1.5 million times in less than 24 hours. Here are some of the best questions asked:

“What is the most embarrassing you’re parents have done to you?”

Schwarber: “Mine would be, I think they’re the ones who leaked the show choir video out.”

To Schwarber: “Are you going to play in the regular season this year or wait for the World Series again?”

Baez: That’s a good idea!

*Schwarber mouths “mic drop” and drops microphone.*

“What was going through your mind when Rajai Davis hit that home run in the 9th?”

*Schwarber repeatedly hits head with microphone.*

Almora: “So this is what it feels like to be a Cubs fan.”