Hundreds gather for March for Life Rally

CHICAGO -- Pro-life supporters packed Federal Plaza Sunday afternoon.

The theme of this year's march was "Life Wins." Lawmakers and pro-life leaders addressed the crowd before they started the march. Busloads of people came from all over the Midwest to participate.

Pro-Choice demonstrators held their own rally across the street. Dearborn street served as a literal dividing line on the issue, each side chanting against the other.

The March for Life is a nationwide event held close to the anniversary of legalized abortion which took effect January 22, 1973.