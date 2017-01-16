× Dense Fog Advisory in effect for a portion of the area south of Chicago until 6PM CST

While rainfall is expected to continue the remainder of the afternoon and overnight hours, temperatures will continue to rise into the middle and upper 30s this afternoon, ending the Freezing Rain Advisory.

Dense fog has developed and is expected to persist south of Chicago, generally along and east of Interstate-55. A Dense Fog Advisory for visibility a quarter-mile or less and poor driving conditions is is in effect until 6PM (grey-shaded area on headlined map above) in the following counties…in Illinois Iroquois, Ford, Kankakee and Livingston and in Indiana Lake, Porter, Newton, Jasper and Benton. This will include the following cities…Kankakee, Pontiac, Watseka, Paxton, Gary, Valparaiso, Morocco, Rensselaer and Fowler.

Below are the maps depicting the current temperatures as well as metro and regional weather radar mosaics and visibility.

Current Chicago-area temperatures…

Current Chicago Metro-area weather radar mosaic…

Current Regional weather radar mosaic…

Current metro-area visibility values (in miles)…