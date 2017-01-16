× Dense fog will be a problem across the Chicago area tonight/Tuesday morning

Update 11PM CST…

A Dense Fog Advisory is in effect until 10AM CST Tuesday morning for the entire Chicago area in northeast Illinois and northwest Indiana.

Visibility will vary widely across the Chicago area overnight – dropping to near zero at some locations for extended periods of time. Temperatures and dew points are nearly the same hovering in the middle 30s.

Visibility may actually improve for a while overnight as the center of low pressure accompanied by a wide band of showers and even embedded isolated thunderstorms approaches from the southwest, passing over our area between 2 and 5AM CST.

The visibility may actually improve with the rain, but once the band of rain moves east, visibility could once again drop under a quarter-mile, making for difficult/hazardous, slow-go driving conditions during the Tuesday morning commute.

Below are maps depicting weather radar mosaics and visibility…

Current Visibility (in miles)…

Current Metro-area weather radar mosaic…

Current Regional radar mosaic…