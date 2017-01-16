Cubs celebrate World Series win at White House today

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WASHINGTON -- The Chicago Cubs are squeezing in their trip to the White House just before President Obama leaves office, and that's thanks to one of the team's executives.

Cubs co-owner Laura Ricketts told the Chicago Tribune she kept in contact with the White House ever since the president invited them after the World Series.

She says they're able to take advantage since the team is back together for this weekend's Cubs Convention.

The team left for Washington Sunday night.

They'll be at the White House around noon Monday.