Chicagoans honor MLK with day of service

CHICAGO -- Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. said, “Life’s most persistent and urgent question is: ‘what are you doing for others?’”

With sleeves rolled up and paint brushes in hand, hundreds of students and adults volunteered to makeover Curie High School on the Southwest Side.

Gov. Bruce Rauner and his wife, Diana, painted a quote by Margaret Mead on the wall of a classroom while employees of Groupon helped.

New U.S. Sen. Tammy Duckworth (D-IL) did some manual labor as well.

Both say it’s important to come out and celebrate King’s legacy by volunteering your time.

The National Day of Service is in conjunction with the King birthday celebration.

First lady Michelle Obama launched the initiative in 2009.