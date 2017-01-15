Off duty officer involved in shooting

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO, Ill. -- An off-duty Chicago police sergeant was involved in a shooting that injured one person.

The shooting happened by a McDonald's near the intersection of Kedzie and Wilson.

A Chicago Police spokesman says a group of people walking and a group of people in a car got in a confrontation.

The driver of the car then went into the McDonald's parking lot, around the drive through, and then re-engaged with the walking group.

The people walking say someone in the car showed a gun, that's when police say an off duty officer who was with the walking group pulled his gun and opened fire.

A short time later, a car with a group of people showed up at Swedish Covenant Hospital, with one of them suffering from a gunshot wound.

Police say they did recover a weapon from the group at the hospital.