Nanny arrested after burning two-year-old boy with curling iron

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BALDWIN, N.Y. - A nanny in New York is facing multiple charges after she was caught on camera burning a two-year-old boy with a curling iron.

The boy's parents reviewed video from their nanny cam after noticing burns on the boys fingers and legs.

He told his parents the burns came from a curling iron.

Video shows the nanny checking to make sure the curling iron is hot then touching it to his legs and hands.

The boy's mother says she feels devastated and disgusted that someone she trusted her child with could do this. "My heart skips beats because I don't know what I don't know," said Angela Persaud.

She found the nanny through an agency.

Persaud is now warning parents to double and triple check who they choose to care for their children. "You can't just trust that an agency is going to do the right thing by you," said Persaud.

Persaud says the nanny told her she was frustrated and her son was being bad earlier. "She said he hit her earlier. Well, he's going to be three, there's a reason they call it the 'terrible twos, they do that a lot," said Persaud.

Police arrested 21-year-old Nosipho Nxumalo on Thursday. She's charged with assault, criminal possession of a weapon and endangering the welfare of a child.

According to court documents, Nxumalo told investigators she was tired from a long week. The boy wasn't listening, so she wanted to discipline him.