Icy start, then weather turns mild

Icy pavements could cause some problems for the Monday morning commute as freezing rain moves into the Chicago area. The glazing will be worse in colder areas away from the city and on chemically untreated surfaces. The slippery conditions should quickly end during the morning as temperatures climb above freezing, setting the stage for an extremely mild week in what is historically Chicago’s coldest time of the year. High temperatures should be in the 40s throughout the week, with multiple 50s a distinct possibility beginning Thursday as unseasonably mild air moves into the area.

Chicago’s snow drought continues. Since December 18, the city has received less than half an inch of snow with no snow systems in sight. Chicago did manage to record a white Christmas with two inches on ground December 25, the last time the city reported a snow cover of at least one inch.