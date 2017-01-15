× Freezing rain/sleet later tonight/Monday morning across the Chicago area

The Chicago National Weather Service Forecast Office has issued a Winter Weather Advisory for Freezing rain and sleet covering a good portion of the Chicago area west of Chicago (purple-shaded area on headlined map above) between 5AM and Noon CST Monday. Heaviest ice accumulation is expected in the Advisory area, but lighter/scattered freezing rain and sleet could also impact the morning commute traffic into/out of Chicago to the north, south and west Monday forenoon.

Anyone planning outdoor activities early Monday should be alert for slick conditions on roads, highways, streets, sidewalks and parking lots as the rain freezes upon contact with cold surfaces.

The center of low pressure will move northeast out of the Texas Panhandle tonight, just south of Kansas City by noon Monday, passing over the Chicago area Tuesday morning. Precipitation initially in the form of freezing rain/sleet and a little wet snow developing ahead of the advancing low pressure will spread into our area from the southwest after midnight tonight.

Heaviest icing is likely to occur over the Advisory area during the forenoon, but slick hazardous conditions will be possible area-wide beginning early morning. Warmer air will gradually work its way into our area from the southwest with temperatures eventually rising above freezing area-wide by midday. Farther north in Wisconsin, the freezing rain/sleet will likely continue much of Monday afternoon before temperatures finally rise above freezing. Rain is expected to continue the remainder of Monday and Monday night into Tuesday, as the center of low pressure approaches and passes overhead.

Note on the map below Winter Weather Advisories/Warnings mainly for freezing rain/sleet and ice accumulation will be in effect through Monday from the Texas Panhandle northeast through portions of New Mexico, Colorado, Oklahoma, Kansas, Missouri, Nebraska, Iowa, Minnesota and Wisconsin as well as northern Illinois.