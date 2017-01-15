× Freezing rain could hit morning commute

CHICAGO, Ill. — A round of freezing rain is expected to hit parts of the Chicago area Monday. A storm that caused widespread damage in the plains states is expected to swipe Chicago during the morning hours.

Experts say freezing rain could become a problem between the hours of 5 and 11AM. That could cause glazing on untreated roads leading to spinouts and crashes.

The National Weather Service issued a Winter Weather Advisory for counties in the Western part of our viewing area. That includes all of McHenry, DeKalb, Kane, LaSalle, Kendall and Grundy Counties.

There is good news though, temperatures are expected to rise to above 40 degrees after the noon hour, meaning any remaining precipitation will come down as rain.