‘Discover the Dinosaurs’ is like ‘Jurassic Park’ but much safer and happier

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ROSEMONT -- With jaws that move and teeth that look sharp enough to do some serious damage, the T-Rex is just one of more than 20 lifelike dinosaurs at Discover the Dinosaurs UNLEASHED. While they look real, these realistic dinos are nothing but fun for the thousands of children visiting the exhibit at the Donald E Stephens Convention Center in Rosemont this holiday weekend. Maggie Carlo took a trip to the exhibit - which is only in Chicago through January 16.