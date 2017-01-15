× Cubs open contest to find ‘most loyal and dedicated’ fans to join World Series ring ceremony

CHICAGO — The World Champion Chicago Cubs are looking for 20 of their “most loyal and dedicated” fans to participate in the team’s World Series ring ceremony.

The team launched an online contest Saturday where fans can submit videos nominating candidates they think should be included in the ceremony. Videos must be no longer than 60 seconds, and then uploaded to Twitter using the #CubsRingBearer hashtag. A team of judges will be looking for “authentic” passion, whether it be a special gameday tradition or personal story.

Winners will get tickets to the Cubs’ April 12 game and then join the team on the field to serve as a Championship Ring Bearer and present players with their rings.

“This Championship Ring Bearer Fan Contest is our way to thank the fans who stood by us for all these years, as well as give them a memory that will last a lifetime,” said President of Business Operations Crane Kenney in a statement.

The contest runs through Feb. 14.