Chicago Police officer shot and injured man suspected of shooting two women on the West Side

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO - Chicago Police shot and injured a man suspected of shooting two women on the West Side early Sunday.

It happened at 12:35am in the 3300 block of west Monroe in the East Garfield Park neighborhood.

The officers were reportedly in the area when they heard shots fired. They saw the man run into a nearby alley. Once that was man was cornered, police say he turned and pointed a gun at the officers. One of the officers shot the man several times. The suspect was taken to Stroger Hospital with multiple gun shot wounds.

The officers then found two women who had been shot nearby. One of the women, 51, was shot in the chest. She was taken to the hospital and her condition was stabilized. No information is available on the other woman.

The officer who shot the man will be placed on desk duty for thirty days while the Independent Police Review Authority investigates the shooting.

This is the third police-involved shooting of 2017.