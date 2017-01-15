× Chicago cop moonlighting as school security guard charged with sexual assault of student

CHICAGO — A 51-year-old CPD officer is facing felony charges alleging he had a sexual relationship with a 17-year-old student while working part-time as a school security guard, police confirmed Sunday.

According to police, Officer Euegene Ciardullo was charged with felony Criminal Sexual Assault after the now 18-year-old victim told police she had a sexual relationship with him while she was a student. Ciardullo has been a Chicago police officer for 21 years and is currently assigned to the 9th District. CPD spokesman Anthony Guglielmi said police are investigating it internally and administratively.

“We remain committed to the highest levels of accountability for our officers and members and will not tolerate any activity or actions that undermine the integrity of the hard working men and women of our Department,” Guglielmi said.

Ciardullo was arrested at his home on Jan. 13 and is due in bond court Sunday.