Weekend ice storm targeting midwest

The hardest hit states of Oklahoma, Kansas and Missouri will see up to one inch of ice coating trees and roads — making travel impossible and potentially bringing power outages to millions of residents this weekend.

Oklahoma Governor Mary Fallin declared a state of emergency for all 77 Oklahoma counties on Thursday.

In Kansas and Missouri, nearly 200 National Guard soldiers gear up to provide emergency response assistance to local authorities.

A motorist died Friday after she lost control of her vehicle on an icy overpass while driving on Interstate 55 in southeastern Missouri, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol.

The National Weather Service in Wichita, Kansas, strongly discourages travel, saying, “Significant amounts of ice accumulations will make travel dangerous or impossible” and that “commerce will likely be significantly impacted.”