Trump rips ‘all talk,’ ‘no action’ civil rights icon Lewis

WASHINGTON — President-elect Donald Trump harshly responded to civil rights icon John Lewis on Saturday, calling him “all talk” and “no action” after the Georgia lawmaker said Trump was not a “legitimate” president.

“Congressman John Lewis should spend more time on fixing and helping his district, which is in horrible shape and falling apart (not to mention crime infested) rather than falsely complaining about the election results. All talk, talk, talk – no action or results. Sad,” Trump tweeted Saturday, which happened to fall on the weekend of the Martin Luther King Jr. federal holiday.

Lewis represents a Georgia district that includes most of Atlanta. On the campaign trail, Trump regularly decried crime in urban areas while pledging to revitalize neighborhoods primarily populated by black Americans.

Lewis, a Hillary Clinton supporter, criticized Trump’s ascension to head of state due to Russia’s alleged meddling in the 2016 election.

“I don’t see this President-elect as a legitimate president,” the long-serving Democrat told NBC News’ Chuck Todd in a clip released Friday. “I think the Russians participated in helping this man get elected. And they helped destroy the candidacy of Hillary Clinton.”

Lewis, an elder statesman of the Democratic Party, was brutally beaten by Alabama law enforcement officers in 1965 while marching for the voting rights of black Americans on what came to be known as “Bloody Sunday.”

Lewis, an ally of King, was eventually elected to Congress in 1986.

Lewis is one of an increasing number of Democratic lawmakers who are protesting Trump’s inauguration after learning more about Russia’s role in the 2016 election. Intelligence agencies have said Russia hacked Democratic groups with the intent of hurting Clinton’s campaign and aiding Trump’s. The President-elect has vehemently expressed skepticism at the conclusions.

“You cannot be at home with something that you feel that is wrong,” Lewis told NBC News.