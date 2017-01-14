Steve Harvey meets with president-elect Trump to discuss issues facing inner cities

NEW YORK — Comedian, talk show, and game show host Steve Harvey met with president-elect Donald Trump to discuss inner city violence Friday.

Harvey said transition teams from both parties asked him to meet with Trump to discuss challenges facing Chicago and inner cities across the country.

The meeting at Trump Tower in New York also featured HUD secretary-nominee Dr. Ben Carson, who joined in by phone, Harvey said. Harvey said Trump seemed open to supporting mentoring programs similar to those he runs, and they’re going to team up to bring about positive change.

“I walked away feeling like I had just talked with a man who genuinely wants to make a difference in this area. I feel that something really great could come out of this,” Harvey later said on Twitter: