Minnesota Wild apologize after mascot ‘beats’ Tommy Hawk with a bat in sketch

ST. PAUL, Minn. — The Minnesota Wild hockey team apologized after it faced criticism over a skit where the team’s mascot beat the Blackhawks’ Tommy Hawk on the ice.

During intermission of Thursday’s game, the Wild were throwing a “birthday party” for their mascot Nordy, when he apparently took a pie to the face from Tommy Hawk. Later, when he was supposed to hit a piñata held by Tommy Hawk, Nordy swung the bat to beat the rival mascot instead.

Some hockey fans didn’t take too kindly to the display of violence at the hockey match, including Chris Kuc at the Chicago Tribune.

The NHL initially jumped on board, tweeting in a joking manner about the festivities, but the league later contacted the team about issuing a statement.

According to the Tribune, the Wild later said, “We apologize to anyone offended by the mascot skit Thursday night. It was certainly not our intention.”