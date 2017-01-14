× Mild weather to prevail in ‘dead of winter’

Historically, Chicago is approaching the coldest time of the year with the city’s average temperature bottoming out at 23 degrees from January 17-20. Over the years during this period temperatures have dropped below minus 20 on several occasions and in 1985 Chicago recorded its all-time lowest temperature of 27 below on January 20. This year will be totally different as exceptionally mild weather prevails. Following Sunday’s high in the middle 30s and a wintry mix early Monday, the mild weather will move in as the mercury reaches the lower 40s late in the day, then climbs to the middle 40 Tuesday. A brief fallback will drop readings to the lower 40s Wednesday, but then a storm system in the Plains will deliver three cloudy and windy 50-degree days Thursday through Saturday that could even bring some rare January thunderstorms.