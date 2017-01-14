Ice Station Chicago: 11 days in the deep freeze January, 1982
-
Ice storm south/west of Chicago; extended mild spell ahead
-
Weather graphic: Two more days of Deep Freeze until warming takes over
-
Cold snap wanes following weekend deep freeze
-
Mild weather to prevail in ‘dead of winter’
-
Sprawling Canadian high to divert next storm downstate
-
-
A little light snow or flurries at Chicago, but an ice storm will be developing downstate
-
Wild holiday weekend temperature swing ahead
-
Weekend storm could bring significant snow to Chicago area
-
Chicago area braces for 2nd weekend of ‘shovelable’ snow
-
7-day forecast: Rain possible on Christmas Day as temps. warm up
-
-
Few more days of mild weather then a drop in temps
-
7-day forecast: Wind, rain, and flurries on the way
-
Cool days, some rain expected for Thanksgiving week