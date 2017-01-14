Driver fleeing police crashes into barbershop, injuring customers

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO -- About a half dozen customers were sitting inside a North Austin barbershop when a car suddenly crashed into it, sending five people to the hospital.

Around 1 p.m. Saturday in the 5600 block of west North Ave., witnesses say they saw a black Kia SUV crash through the front doors of the Ridiculous Kuts Barbershop.

According to Chicago police, Elmwood Park officers were chasing the Kia when a CPD squad car tried to block its way. The driver made a quick turn and lost control, crashing into the building. Witnesses say the driver of the Kia jumped out and got into another car before fleeing the scene.

Paramedics transported three adults and two children, who were all inside the barbershop, to area hospitals with non-life threatening injuries. Now the concern is over the safety of the building itself.

"We're waiting for the building department now trying to figure out the structural stability of the building; they evacuated two of the apartments above to be on the safe side for precaution," said CPD Deputy Dist. Chief Michael Carbone.

At this point, the hit and run driver is still at large, and anyone with information is asked to call Chicago police.