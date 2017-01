CHICAGO – The White Sox avoided arbitration with all five of their eligible players today, agreeing to terms on one-year deals.

Todd Frazier is coming back for $12 million, Miguel Gonzalez for $5.9 million, Dan Jennings for $1.4 million, Zach Putnam for $1.1175 million and Jake Petricka for $825,000.

Last year, Frazier hit .225 with 21 doubles, 98 RBI and 40 home runs – a record for White Sox third basemen.