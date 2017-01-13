Wayne Brady defends his age, legs in hilarious WGN interview

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The Chicago cast of "Hamilton" is excited to welcome five-time Emmy Award winner and Grammy nominee Wayne Brady to their production.

The actor, who got his big break on "Whose Line Is It Anyway," received rave reviews starring as Lola in the Tony Award-winning production of "Kinky Boots."

He talked to WGN entertainment critic Dean Richards live at WGN Radio Friday morning. They discussed "Hamilton," Brady's musical theatre career and things even got a little salty when Brady took something Richards say the wrong way! Watch the interview in the player above.