Warmer at Chicago; ice storm continues to the south

A major ice storm continues in a large swath of the country from northern Texas and Oklahoma northeast to south and central Illinois and Indiana and east into Ohio. Ice accumulations over one inch are possible in portions of Texas, Oklahoma and Kansas; ice accumulations generally one-quarter inch or less are forecast for central and south Illinois.

This precipitation remains south of Chicago until late Sunday night, when it finally arrives here. Freezing rain and sleet, not expected to amount to very much late Sunday night and Monday morning in the Chicago area, changes to rain in the morning and continues intermittently into early Tuesday. Rain ends Tuesday morning, followed by mild (for the season) air Tuesday afternoon through Wednesday. Temperatures climb into the middle 50s Thursday and Friday, but rain and a few thunderstorms arrive Friday.