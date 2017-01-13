Sea of Cubbie blue at annual fan convention

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO - By noon fans were already packed in the check in line - anxiously awaiting the chance to get inside..

A sea of Cubbie blue is flooding downtown Chicago this weekend.

Happy fans bursting with pride, and Cubs paraphernalia, are celebrating the team that finally brought home the Commissioners Trophy at the annual Cubs Convention.

There’s plenty for fans to do, from sifting through and buying merchandise, watching a Louisville Slugger bat-making demo, even meeting Cubs legends.

An enormous crowd is expected for the three day convention which is sold out.