Report: Cubs avoid arbitration with Rondon & Grimm

CHICAGO – On a day when most fans are celebrating last year’s World Series win at the Cubs Convention, the team is busy tying up some loose ends for their next run.

According to the Chicago Sun-Times, the Cubs avoided arbitration with former closer Hector Rondon, agreeing to a one-year deal reportedly worth $5.8 million.

Rondon converted 18 of his 23 save opportunities in 2016, but lost his closing job after the Cubs traded for Aroldis Chapman in July.

The 28-year-old righty has 2.97 career ERA with 77 saves and 234 strikeouts, all in Chicago.

The Cubs have a few more arbitration eligible players left to deal with, including Jake Arrieta and Pedro Strop.

Minutes after this story was first posted, reports surfaced indicating Justin Grimm settled on a one-year, $1.825 million deal.

Justin Grimm, cubs settle at $1.825M — Jon Heyman (@JonHeyman) January 13, 2017

Grimm avoids arbitration with $1.825m deal. — Gordon Wittenmyer (@GDubCub) January 13, 2017

Grimm finished his fourth season with the Cubs with a 4.10 ERA going 2-1 in 68 appearances.