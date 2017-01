CHICAGO – It looks like Jake Arrieta is willing to play ball with the Cubs.

According to MLB Network’s Jon Heyman, the team agreed with the former Cy Young winner today on a one-year deal worth $15.6375 million to avoid arbitration.

Arrieta's $15.6375M comes in above Scherzer's last-year arb number #cubs — Jon Heyman (@JonHeyman) January 13, 2017

Arrieta went 18-8 last year with a 3.10 ERA and 190 strikeouts.

His contract is good through the end of the 2017 season.