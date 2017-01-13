Mother of Chicago police shooting victim skeptical of improvements

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO -- The mother of a man who was shot by Chicago Police says she's not optimistic the department will make improvements in response to a Dept. of Justice report.

Dorothy Holmes is the mother of Ronald Jonhson, who was shot and killed by police in 2014 during a foot chase in Washington Park.

Holmes watched Friday's DOJ press conference and listened to Mayor Rahm Emanuel's promises of reform.

She said the DOJ report confirmed what she already believed: that the Chicago Police Department is corrupt.

Holmes said she doesn't trust Emanuel because he has failed to meet with her over her son's death.