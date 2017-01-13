Meet Ernestine Shepherd, the oldest competitive female bodybuilder in the world

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Ernestine Shepherd is 80-years-old -- and she's the oldest competitive female bodybuilder in the world.

She started getting into fitness when she was 56-years-old and didn't like how she felt trying on a swimsuit.

Since then, she's run nine marathons, two bodybuilding titles, and she still teaches a fitness class.

Ernestine is in town for the Gladiator Fitness Expo at 'The Venue' at Horseshoe Casino in Hammond, Indiana on Saturday.

She joined WGN Morning News today for an interview and a push-up challenge against Larry Potash!

Watch the interview in the player above