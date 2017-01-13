× Man convicted of rape for taking off condom during sex

LAUSANNE, Switzerland — A man in Switzerland has been convicted of rape for taking off a condom during sex without his partner knowing.

The Swiss court judged that the woman would have refused to have sex if she had known the condom would be removed.

It determined that having sex without a condom constituted rape if the use of one was expected.

Her lawyer has described the conviction as “a first for Switzerland”.

The man was given a 12-month suspended sentence.