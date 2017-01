Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO -- Illinois State Police arrested a 24-year-old man Thursday in connection to threatening a public official.

Eric Pence, of Carol Stream, faces a felony charge for sending a threatening letter to Governor Rauner and several threatening emails to DuPage County Sheriff John Zaruba.

He is being held at the DuPage County Jail on a $250,000 bond.

Pence is a registered sex offender and was convicted of arranging a sexual encounter with a 12-year-old in 2013.