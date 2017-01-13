Lunchbreak: Grilled sandwiches, prepared by Trey Elder, Jerry’s Sandwiches

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Trey Elder

Jerry's Sandwiches

4739 N. Lincoln Avenue

Chicago

(872) 208-6264

5419 N. Clark Street

Chicago

(773) 796-3777

jerryssandwiches.com/

Events:

American Whiskey Tasting Event at Jerry's

Whiskey "101" Class with Two Kentucky Colonels

Wednesday, January 18

7 p.m.

Love whiskey and want to learn more? Jerry's in Lincoln Square will hold an American Whiskey class and tasting event on Wednesday, January 18. Starting at 7 p.m., certified Kentucky Colonels Trey Elder (Jerry's) and Eric Q. Rosentreter (Redemption Whiskey) will lead guests through an educational event, featuring an array of American whiskeys from different distilleries across the country. The hour-long class will include tastings, question session and light snacks for $25 per person. To purchase tickets, visit JerrysSandwiches.com

Jerry's will hold the same American Whiskey class at the Andersonville location (5419 N. Clark St.) on Wednesday, January 25.

Nutball

Ingredients:

2 slices provolone

1 slice swiss

2-3 oz any good nut butter

1 large slice thick bacon, medium chop

6 leaves arugula, coarse chop

2-3 oz chutney or jam (we use mango-chipotle chutney which is just Major Grey's mango chutney with puree of chipotle peppers in juice to taste, but most jam or chutney can be good)

bread (we use multigrain)

Directions:

In this order from bottom - Bread > Nut Butter > Provolone > Bacon > Arugula > Swiss > Jam (on top piece bread) > Bread. Grill on flat top or suitable fry pan over medium-high heat, cover after flipping, until cheese is melted - 2-3 minutes per side. Brush lightly exterior of bread with mayonnaise for an extra crispy crust.

Nacho

Ingredients:

2 slices cheddar

2 large slices, 1/4 inch thick, fresh mozzarella

1 slice American cheese

1/4 avocado, sliced longways

jalapeno, to suit, sliced in half longways, then half moons, seeds and veins removed,

1 oz cilantro, de-stemmed, medium chop

6 very thin slices red onion

1 or 2 tortilla chips, lightly crushed

iceberg lettuce (optional), thin sliced into long strands, as desired

jarred salsa

white bread

Directions:

In this order from bottom - Bread > Cheddar > Avocado > Jalapeno > Cilantro > Red Onion > Lettuce > Salsa > Fresh Mozzarella > American > Bread. Grill on flat top or suitable fry pan over medium-high heat, cover after flipping, until cheese is melted - 2-3 minutes per side. Brush lightly exterior of bread with mayonnaise for an extra crispy crust.