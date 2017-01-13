Lunchbreak: Grilled sandwiches, prepared by Trey Elder, Jerry’s Cosmic Sandwiches and Drink

Trey Elder

Jerry’s Cosmic Sandwiches and Drink

4739 N. Lincoln Avenue

Chicago

(872) 208-6264

5419 N. Clark Street

Chicago

(773) 796-3777

jerryssandwiches.com/

Nutball

Ingredients:

2 slices provolone

1 slice swiss

2-3 oz any good nut butter

1 large slice thick bacon, medium chop

6 leaves arugula, coarse chop

2-3 oz chutney or jam (we use mango-chipotle chutney which is just Major Grey’s mango chutney with puree of chipotle peppers in juice to taste, but most jam or chutney can be good)

bread (we use multigrain)

Directions:

In this order from bottom – Bread > Nut Butter > Provolone > Bacon > Arugula > Swiss > Jam (on top piece bread) > Bread. Grill on flat top or suitable fry pan over medium-high heat, cover after flipping, until cheese is melted – 2-3 minutes per side. Brush lightly exterior of bread with mayonnaise for an extra crispy crust.

Nacho

Ingredients:

2 slices cheddar

2 large slices, 1/4 inch thick, fresh mozzarella

1 slice American cheese

1/4 avocado, sliced longways

jalapeno, to suit, sliced in half longways, then half moons, seeds and veins removed,

1 oz cilantro, de-stemmed, medium chop

6 very thin slices red onion

1 or 2 tortilla chips, lightly crushed

iceberg lettuce (optional), thin sliced into long strands, as desired

jarred salsa

white bread

Directions:

In this order from bottom – Bread > Cheddar > Avocado > Jalapeno > Cilantro > Red Onion > Lettuce > Salsa > Fresh Mozzarella > American > Bread. Grill on flat top or suitable fry pan over medium-high heat, cover after flipping, until cheese is melted – 2-3 minutes per side. Brush lightly exterior of bread with mayonnaise for an extra crispy crust.