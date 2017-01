CHICAGO – The world champion Chicago Cubs will be at least one member short when they visit the White House Monday.

Pitcher Jake Arrieta will not be making the trip.

Arrieta took to Twitter the day after the election and called out those who claimed they would move to Canada if Donald Trump was elected.

Time for Hollywood to pony up and head for the border #illhelpyoupack #beatit — Jake Arrieta (@JArrieta34) November 9, 2016

Some speculated that may be the reason for his upcoming absence.

But Arrieta shed light on the actual reason and his tweet Friday night.

#Cubs Arrieta will not go to White House Monday but it's because his mother in law is recovering from brain surgery. Son also needs care — Carrie Muskat (@CarrieMuskat) January 13, 2017

Arrieta says apolitical (didn't vote): “I don’t consider myself a Democrt or a Republicn. I want a president who’s going to do a good job.” — Gordon Wittenmyer (@GDubCub) January 14, 2017

Arrieta on 11/8 ("time to for Hollywood to pony up and head for the border" #beatit): "Not a pro-Trump tweet, not an anti-Hillary tweet." — Gordon Wittenmyer (@GDubCub) January 14, 2017