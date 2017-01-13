Green Day to play Wrigley Field in August

CHICAGO – It’s official. This summer, Green Day will play Wrigley Field for the first time.

The rock band announced earlier this month they were aiming for the Friendly Confines and now the official date has been announced as August 24th.

Tickets go on sale to fan club members next Tuesday, Jan 17th at 10 a.m. local time and to the general public Friday, Jan 20th.

The band recently added a slew of dates for a tour kicks off in Phoenix on March 1st. Stops also include Green Bay, Champaign and Noblesville, Indiana.

More information at www.greenday.com