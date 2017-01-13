For some families of victims killed by Chicago Police, CPD report means little

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO -- Several families of victims of police shootings spoke out today after the U.S. Department of Justice's report from its yearlong investigation into the Chicago Police Department. Many say they were not surprised by the findings of the report and they're demanding justice for people who have been killed by Chicago police officers.

Cynthia Lane's 19-year-old son Roshad McIntosh was shot and killed by a Chicago Police Officer in August 2014. Since then, she says she's been overwhelmed by grief and unanswered questions.

“I don't think change is going to come about in the police department,” Lane said. “They took my son away from me.”

Last fall, she was among a group of mothers who had a closed door meeting with the department of Justice investigators probing CPD.

Of the report, she says, “I still have no faith in none of the report because to me, they're saying the same thing that's already been said.”

And, she's not alone.

Dorothy Holmes' son Ronald Johnson was also killed by police in 2014.

Both mothers have sued the city and are highly critical of the police code of silence and lack of accountability, with stories that don't add up and officers going unpunished.

And they doubt Mayor Rahm Emanuel's sincerity to push meaningful reform.

At a press conference this afternoon, Black Lives Matter Chicago joined with the families of people killed by Chicago officers saying the report does not go far enough. They want police shooting investigations reopened and criminal charges.

Angelica Nieves says the police code of silence protected the off duty officer who eventually shot and killed her unarmed brother Jose Nieves on January 2nd, after an altercation. She says she also does not have faith in the Department of Justice probe into police department.

“They say things and they still cover each other,” she said. “I don't have faith.”

Andrew Stroth the Nieves family attorney says the report is an “important first step.”

The Nieves family is suing the city and investigations are ongoing.