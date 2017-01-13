Do you ever wonder who creates the music you hear while you’re on hold?

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Mike Toomey had one of those nightmares a week ago where he was on the phone waiting for tech support and was put on hold.

Of course it took what seemed like forever before someone answered. and the whole time, that "on hold music" played.

Then the thought occurred to him that somebody had to produce that music. there has to be a band of some kind that records this stuff. what do you think it's like when these guys get together to practice?

For the first time, here's a peek inside the recording studio where these musicians make their magic.