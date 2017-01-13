Dean’s Reviews: ‘Patriots Day’, ’20th Century Women’, ‘Live By Night’
-
Dean’s Reviews: ‘Arrival,’ ‘Almost Christmas’
-
Dean’s Review: ‘A Monster Calls’, ‘Silence’
-
Dean’s Reviews: ‘Fantastic Beasts,’ ‘Edge of Seventeen’
-
Dean’s Reviews: ‘Man Down’, ‘The Little Mermaid’ musical
-
Dean’s Reviews: ‘Birth of a Nation’, ‘Girl on the Train’, ‘Denial’
-
-
Dean’s Reviews: ‘The Accountant,’ ‘Kevin Hart: What Now?’
-
Dean’s Reviews: ‘Office Christmas Party’, ‘Jackie’, ‘Miss Sloane’
-
Dean’s Reviews: ‘Inferno,’ ‘Moonlight’
-
Dean’s Reviews: ‘Hacksaw Ridge,’ ‘Dr. Strange,’ ‘Trolls’
-
Dean’s Reviews: ‘Jack Reacher: Never Go Back’, ‘Ouija:Origin of Evil’
-
-
Dean’s Reviews: ‘Sing’, ‘Fences’, ‘Lion’, ‘Hidden Figures’, ‘Passengers’, ‘Assassin’s Creed’, ‘Why Him’
-
Dean’s Reviews: ‘Rogue One: A Star Wars Story’, ‘La La Land’
-
Dean’s Review: ‘The Little Mermaid’ at the Paramount Theatre