David Ross will stay with Chicago Cubs as special assistant

CHICAGO – David Ross is going to have a busy “retirement.”

The recently retired Cubs catcher has been named to the team’s baseball operations as a special assistant.

“In his new role with the organization, Ross will contribute to all elements within the club’s baseball operations department, including major league operations, player development, pro scouting and work within the front office,” the Cubs said in a statement. “He will also assist in evaluating amateur players leading up to the draft among additional responsibilities and opportunities throughout the year.”

Welcome back @D_Ross3! The #Cubs today named David Ross to the role of special assistant to baseball operations. pic.twitter.com/E10Fezxyoc — Chicago Cubs (@Cubs) January 13, 2017

Ross retired at the end of last season. It was his second and final year as a catcher with the Cubs.