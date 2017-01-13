Cold weekend to be followed by mild week and a warm up
-
Mild holiday weekend followed by cold weather’s return
-
Warm weekend, mild week to follow
-
Cold weekend to be followed by a wet week
-
Cold weekend but then a warm up
-
Warm, mild weekend ahead
-
-
Mild weekend gives way to wet, cold start of the new year
-
Another winter storm this weekend?
-
Cold but a warm up is coming
-
7-day forecast: Cold week, formidable snow possible next weekend
-
Rough start to winter with lots of snow and now arctic cold
-
-
Warm surges early this week, this weekend
-
Cold … and getting colder
-
November begins warm and mild