Chris Tucker talks about Michael Jackson, Rush Hour and his new comedy tour

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Christopher “Chris” Tucker Born August 31, 1971, is an American actor and comedian. He is best known for playing the role of Detective James Carter in the Rush Hour film series. Tucker became a frequent stand up performer on Def Comedy Jam in the 1990s. He came to prominence in the 1995 film Friday alongside Ice Cube. Next he co-starred and exec. produced Money Talks with Charlie Sheen and appeared in Luc Besson’s The Fifth Element before beginning work on the highly commercially successful Rush Hour films. In 2006 he negotiated an unprecedented $25 million salary to appear in Rush Hour 3, which at the time made him the highest paid actor in Hollywood. Tucker is also a humanitarian and spends much of his spare time traveling and working with his foundation. He currently appears in the Oscar nominated film “Silver Lining Playbook” with Robert DeNiro, Jennifer Lawrence and Bradley Cooper. He is also on a stand-up comedy tour that has received rave reviews all over the world.