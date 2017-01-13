× Brian Urlacher wins temporary custody of son

Former Chicago Bear Brian Urlacher now has his 11 year old son, Kennedy, living in his home in Arizona.

He file an emergency motion in Cook County after what happened at the boy’s home in northwest suburban Willow Springs.

That’s where Kennedy was living with his mother and her husband, Ryan Karageorge.

Karageorge died from a gunshot wound on December 29.

According to Urlacher’s petition, Karageorge shot himself while trying to unload a gun. Urlacher cited “suspicious circumstances.” He also said he was bothered by the behavior of his son’s mother, Tyna Robertson.

Robertson, Urlacher, and a detective all testified at a hearing at the Daley Center Monday.

The investigation remains open.

The Willow Springs Police Department denied the Chicago Tribune’s request for the police report.

The Tribune says the village is citing an exemption that prohibits the report’s disclosure if it potentially contains information that might interfere with proceedings or obstruct an investigation.

Kennedy was not home when the shooting happened.

He was in Arizona, with Urlacher, when he got the news from a cousin on Snapchat.

Urlacher alleges Robertson initially acted “happy and cheerful” when Kennedy called her after hearing the news. Urlacher says Robertson first said Karageorge died in a car accident. He says she then revealed it was a shooting after an argument.