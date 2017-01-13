× 2017 Chicago Cubs Convention kicks off today

CHICAGO — The 32nd annual Chicago Cubs convention kicks off today.

The convention will be held at the Sheraton Grand Chicago, located at 301 E North Water Street.

Fans will get to see players, coaches, and the World Series trophy through Sunday, January 15.

27 current Cubs players are expected to attend the convention, including: Albert Almora Jr., Jake Arrieta, Javier Baez, Kris Bryant, Jeimer Candelario, Willson Contreras, Wade Davis, Jon Lester, Anthony Rizzo, Addison Russell and Ben Zobrist.

Some former players, team executives, and broadcasters will be there too.

After the convention, the Cubs will head to Washington for their visit to the White House on Monday.