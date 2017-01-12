× Woman apparently strangled 2 kids, hanged self in Lake in the Hills: coroner

LAKE IN THE HILLS, Ill. — Authorities say a woman apparently strangled her two children before hanging herself at a suburban Chicago townhouse.

McHenry County Coroner Dr. Anne Majewski released updated information about the deaths after autopsies were conducted on Wednesday. Majewski’s office says preliminary findings suggest that the three deaths resulted from a murder-suicide.

Majewski identified the dead as 27-year-old Carla M. Lopez-Mejia, her 11-year-old son Ezequiel Garcia and her 8-year-old daughter, Ariana Garcia.

Their bodies were found Tuesday in a townhouse in Lake in the Hills,, a suburb northwest of Chicago by officers called to investigate a report of an unresponsive person.

Toxicology tests are pending. Majewski says a final determination on the deaths will be made once police and her office complete their investigations.