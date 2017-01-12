Westbound South Shore train service suspended due to weather

Extreme weather conditions have temporarily suspended westbound South Shore train service.

South Shore officials expect service to resume later Thursday as weather improves.

All trains will now return east to discharge passengers to their originating stations.

Jason Kerner was on South Shore westbound train No. 6 when the train got stuck near the Indiana-Illinois state line. He tells WGN the train stopped to pick up stranded passengers from other trains before it got stuck, too.

The freezing rain across the Chicago-area caused lots of problems during the Thursday morning commute. Dozens of accidents and spinouts were reported on the roadways while CTA Red and Green Lines were experiencing delays. Chicago’s Airports were also reporting delays and cancellations.