‘Top Chef’ Judge Graham Elliot picks WGN’s Top Anchor Chef!

Graham Elliot is a new judge on Bravo's Top Chef.

He burst onto the Chicago and national scene in 2008 with his namesake restaurant.

When he was 27, he was the youngest four star chef to be named in any city.

He's also been nominated for the James Beard Award three times.

His Graham Elliot Bistro is now on hiatus, and he has big plans for another new restaurant here in the city.

He joined WGN Morning News today to talk about the new TV show-- and to judge and name WGN Morning News' "Top Anchor Chef."

And that title went to....Dean Richards! Runner-up was Cortney Hall! Congratulations to both of them:

Recipes:

Dean's Winning Recipe: Game Day Miniature Peppers

Ingredients:

8 each miniature sweet red, orange and yellow peppers

4 ounces ground turkey

1/2 cup finely chopped fresh mushrooms

1/4 cup chopped sweet onion

1 garlic clove, minced

1 can (15 ounces) tomato sauce, divided

1/4 cup cooked brown rice

1 tablespoon grated Parmesan cheese

1 tablespoon shredded part-skim mozzarella cheese

1/2 teaspoon dried basil

1/4 teaspoon salt

1/4 teaspoon cayenne pepper

1/4 teaspoon pepper

Directions:

Cut and reserve tops off peppers; remove seeds. Cut thin slices from pepper bottoms to level; set aside peppers.

In a large skillet, cook the turkey, mushrooms, onion and garlic over medium heat until meat is no longer pink. Remove from the heat; let stand for 5 minutes.

Stir in 1/4 cup tomato sauce, rice, cheeses and seasonings; spoon into peppers. Place upright in a greased 11-in. x 7-in. baking dish. Spoon remaining tomato sauce over peppers; replace pepper tops. Cover and bake at 400° for 18-22 minutes or until heated through and peppers are crisp-tender.

Cortney's Runner-up Recipe: Spinach Artichoke Dip

Ingredients:

1 box chopped frozen spinach - thaw it out and squeeze it dry so it's not watery

1 14oz can of artichoke hearts - rough chop these

1 8oz package of cream cheese

2/3 cup sour cream

1 1/4 cup shredded mozzarella or jack cheese (whichever you prefer or a mix)

1/2 cup parmesean/romano or cheese blend

2 cloves of garlic, minced

1/2 tsp salt

Red pepper flakes to taste

Directions:

Preheat oven to 350. Stir together cream cheese, sour cream, garlic, salt and red pepper flakes.

Add cheese blend (reserve some shredded cheese to sprinkle on top!).

Once that is all combined, stir in the thawed, squeezed spinach and chopped artichokes.

Spoon into a baking dish - a 9X13 is too big so use an 8X8 if you have one.

Sprinkle the top with the rest of the cheese.

Bake at 350 until bubbly - Usually 15-20 minutes.

You can serve it with crostini, toasted pita, tortilla chips, whatever!

Check it out:

Top Chef

Thursdays at 8pm

Bravo