CHICAGO -- Since you can’t bask in the warm summer sunshine just yet, you can at least start dreaming of plans to do so at the 87th Annual Boat, RV and Strictly Sail show at McCormick Place.

And since you can dream big on some of the yachts and sail boats.

And if you don’t have sea legs, there are nearly 100 RV’s to explore.

WGN’s Amy Rutledge has more.

87th Chicago Boat, RV & Strictly Sail Show

Through Sunday Jan. 15th

McCormick Place South Building

Tickets - $14 (kids 15 & under - free)

www.chicagoboatshow.com